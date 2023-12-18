Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja hospitalised | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran actress Tanuja

Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee's mother and veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja has been hospitalised due to major health concerns. The actress has been part of the Indian film industry since childhood. Tanuja has been part of the Indian film industry since childhood. Tanuja is currently admitted to the ICU of the hospital and is currently under doctor's observation. As soon as the news of actress Tanuja's health has come out, people are praying for her speedy recovery. Her health is being continuously monitored. The health of the actress is now better than before.

Tanuja is a well-renowned actress of her time. She has not only worked in Hindi films but also Bengali films as well. Actress Tanuja is the daughter of star Shobhana Samarth and maker Kumarsen Samarth. Tanuja met Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of the film Ek Baar Muskura Do and both of them got married in the year 1973. She is the sister of Nutan.

For the unversed, veteran actress Tanuja impressed everyone with her strong acting skills at an early age. Tanuja's first film was released at the age of 16. Chhabili was the first film in 1960. After this, she appeared in the film Mem Didi in the year 1962. Tanuja is known for her brilliant roles in films like Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mere Jeevan Saathi.

