UT69 Box Office Report: Struggle continues for Raj Kundra's film on Day 2, earns THIS much

Raj Kundra, Indian origin businessman and husband of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, made his acting debut with UT69, which tells the story of the time when he was inside the Arthur Road Jail for over 60 days in pornography case. Despite the film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from film critics, UT69 is not able to capitalise it at the box office. It opened to just Rs 10 lakh on Friday and its second day at the box office is more or less similar. As per Sacnilk, UT69 earned only Rs 20 lakh, which is double than its previous day but still cannot be termed outstanding.

Touted as a true story, UT69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali, and tells the story of Raj Kundra during the time he was in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with a pornography case.

When Shilpa reviewed UT69

On its first day, Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty also reviewed UT69 and shared a post on her Instagram, praising the film. ''My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you. Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life’s journey with positivity.''

Not only did she praise the film, Shilpa also congratulated the entire case, wherein most of the actors are debutants. ''It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it’s your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected). Please watch this beautiful film, out in the theatres today… it’s ALL HEART!'' she added.

