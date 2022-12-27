Tunisha Sharma leaves behind property worth crores for her mother

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on 22nd December. The 20-year-old actress went to the bathroom on the set during break time and did not return for quite long. When the door was broken down, she was found dead inside. The last rites have been performed today at the Mira Road crematorium ground. An investigation is

The late actress was working since the age of 13 and she leaves behind the legacy of her hard work in the form of property worth Rs 15 crore, including an apartment in Bhayandar (East), which will all now go to her mother. Tunisha, who was consigned to the flames on Tuesday, had a very busy calendar till the end and worked in several TV shows, movies and music videos, which helped her become independently wealthy. Tv stars Ashnoor Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Deepika Singh arrived to pay last tribute to the late actress.

Her funeral in Mumbai was attended by a number of television celebrities and the mother and sister of her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' co-star, Sheezan Khan, who stands accused of abetment of suicide on the basis of a police complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she committed suicide, reportedly heartbroken because of the breakup. According to media reports, Sheezan had promised to Tunisha that he would marry her, but he changed his mind on the advice of his sisters.

The actress' last rites were held on Tuesday at a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area. Tunisha's mortal remains were taken out from JJ Hospital in Mumbai on December 26. Following this, Tunisha's family issued a statement, which read, “Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.”

