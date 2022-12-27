Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police; actress' last rites today | LIVE UPDATES

Family members of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a television serial near Mumbai, said he is cooperating in the investigation. In a statement, Khan's family said they said they have full faith in the judiciary.

Khan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting the suicide of Sharma, 21, a day after she was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Palghar district. He was remanded in police custody for four days by a court in Vasai in Palghar district.

"We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now, " as per a statement issued by Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and other members of the family based in suburban Malad in Mumbai.

Khan was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide.