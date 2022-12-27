Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police; actress' last rites today | LIVE UPDATES

Tunisha Sharma Death Case LIVE: The family of the late actress has issued a statement in which they informed that Tunisha's last rites will be held on Tuesday at a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area. Tunisha's mortal remains have been taken out from JJ Hospital in Mumbai on December 26. Following this, Tunisha's family issued a statement, which read, “Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” The last rites will begin at 3 pm.
On Saturday (December 24), Tunisha Sharma's body was found in the washroom on the sets of TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai near Mumbai. Sheezan Khan, who claimed he had broken up with her a fortnight before her death, has been arrested on charges of abetment. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.