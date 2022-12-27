Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police; actress' last rites today | LIVE UPDATES

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Late actress' last rites will be held on Tuesday (December 27), her family said in a statement. She was found dead on the sets of her serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Saturday.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2022 7:23 IST
Tunisha Sharma
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHA SHARMA Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma Death Case LIVE: The family of the late actress has issued a statement in which they informed that Tunisha's last rites will be held on Tuesday at a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area. Tunisha's mortal remains have been taken out from JJ Hospital in Mumbai on December 26. Following this, Tunisha's family issued a statement, which read, “Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” The last rites will begin at 3 pm.

On Saturday (December 24), Tunisha Sharma's body was found in the washroom on the sets of TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai near Mumbai. Sheezan Khan, who claimed he had broken up with her a fortnight before her death, has been arrested on charges of abetment. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

 

Live updates :Tunisha Sharma Death Case

  • Dec 27, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sheezan claims 'he broke up over religion', Tunisha's uncle REACT

    Tunisha Sharma's family has levelled several accusations against the actress' Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan since her suicide on December 24. Recently, Tunisha Sharma's uncle questioned ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's comment that they broke up due to 'religion and age gap'. He said, "If he was concerned about that, then why did he do all this? if there was a break-up, then why were they having lunch together everyday? By themselves, in a room? What was that about? If there was a break-up, why were you spending time with her?".

  • Dec 27, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sheezan Khan cooperating with police

    Family members of Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma on the sets of a television serial near Mumbai, said he is cooperating in the investigation. In a statement, Khan's family said they said they have full faith in the judiciary.

    Khan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting the suicide of Sharma, 21, a day after she was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Palghar district. He was remanded in police custody for four days by a court in Vasai in Palghar district.

    "We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now, " as per a statement issued by Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and other members of the family based in suburban Malad in Mumbai.

    Khan was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide.

     

