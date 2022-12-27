Tunisha Sharma Funeral: TV stars Ashnoor Kaur to Siddharth Nigam arrived to pay last tribute

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma's Instagram uploads

Actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites have been performed at Mira Road's cremation ground, which is just one kilometer away from her building. His maternal uncle Pawan performed the last rites. Tunisha Sharma said goodbye to the world at the age of 20. Tunisha went away after saying goodbye but her mother is in bad condition crying. Friends, family and celebs of the actress bid farewell to Tunisha with moist eyes.

Tv stars Ashnoor Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Deepika Singh arrived to pay last tribute to the late actress.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on 22nd December. The 20-year-old actress went to the bathroom on the set during break time and did not return for quite long. When the door was broken down, she was found dead inside. Her show Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the police and all angles are being probed.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and four to five police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body has been kept in cold storage. Police have said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles.

