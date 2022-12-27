Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered? Actor's sister REACTS to sensational claims by hospital staff

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput's death has once again caught media attention

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has once again become a talking point. The news was again in highlight after a former staff member claimed that the actor did not die by suicide. The employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 on Monday claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to the news. She took to her social media page demanding CBI to look into new claims. "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet," she wrote followed by a hashtag, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

For the unversed, Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years,” Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels.

He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. “I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me,” he claimed.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

-- with PTI inputs

