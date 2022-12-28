Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's custody extends by 2 days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma's Instagram upload with her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma's death case has been taking new turns as her alleged boyfriend has been under custody by Waliv police for the last 4 days. He is being under interrogation and many unanswered questions have been revealed. Now according to the reports, Sheezan's custody has been extended for 2 more days. He will be now presented to the court on 30th December. So far, police have recorded statements of 14 people in actress' suicide.

According to the Police, they have recovered Sheezan's deleted chats with his secret girlfriend and the chats are from the day of Tunisha's death. Adding to the investigation, Tunisha's uncle, Pwana Sharma stated that the Police have claimed that Sheezan had multiple relationships with other girls too, so they need to investigate the case from all angles, hence the custody has been extended for 2 more days.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him under Section 306 of the IPC. Many new pages have been turned since the day Sheezan has been taken under custody. According to a senior police officer, Sheezan has admitted that after the Shraddha and Aftab case, he was scared. That's why he broke up keeping in mind the age gap and religion. But the officer says Sheezan's statement will be verified with the rest of his people. Now a new angle of religion has made the case more complicated.

On Saturday, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. No suicide note was recovered from the spot by police.

The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma were held on Tuesday in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues. Following a post-mortem examination at J J Hospital, her mortal remains were brought to Tembha Hospital in Mira Bhayandar and then taken to her Mira Road home. She was cremated at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayandar East.

