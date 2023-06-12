Tamannaah Bhatia confirms her relationship with Vijay Varma: ‘He’s my happy place’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma clicked at an event

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has finally spoken about her rumoured relationship with Vijay Bhatia and guess what, she just confirmed the news and said that it started on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Year 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma became the talk of the town when a fan spotted them kissing each other during New Year’s Eve in Goa.

After these speculations were doing the rounds, the duo kept on dodging every question about these rumours but this time she revealed she is indeed dating Vijay. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah accepted and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything"

Tamannaah further added, "When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Though earlier both of them kept tight-lipped about dating each other, they were very much active on social media praising and commenting on each other's photos.

