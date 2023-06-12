Priyanka Chopra performs puja with daughter Malti on dad's death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra performs puja on dad's death anniversary

Actor Priyanka Chopra held a special puja the memory of her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. She hosted a puja at her Los Angeles home. Taking to her Instagram story, the Citadel actress shared pictures of the puja and her family. Her daughter, Malti Marie, was seen walking holding someone’s hand. In the photos she shared, Malti was seen wearing an adorable lehenga and participating in the rituals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka teased her daughter, revealing that owing to her lehenga, Malti learnt about her belly button. Priyanka then shared photo from the puja and said, “Puja time. Miss you Nana." She followed it up with another photo featuring a framed photo of her father along with the caption, “Miss you dad."

In another picture, PeeCee’s daughter is seen in front of her Nana’s photograph. The actress captioned, “Miss u dad.” In this picture, the toddler wore a printed dress.

Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62. Priyanka, who has often spoken about how close she was to him, was devastated after his death. Her father’s death took a toll on her mental health. In a nod to her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her wrist in his handwriting. Priyanka often speaks about how her dad was her biggest cheerleader.

ON THE WORK FRONT FOR PRIYANKA

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in the Russo Brothers' production Citadel. The show has premiered on Amazon Prime Video and it revolves around two agents of the global spy agency, Citadel. In her upcoming works, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, the actress is shooting for her next Hollywood movie, Heads of State. She will share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba.

(With inputs from ANI)

