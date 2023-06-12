Naseeruddin Shah apologises after facing backlash for his Sindhi language comments

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naseeruddin Shah's fan page upload

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah grabbed attention following his recent statement. In his statement, the veteran actor mentioned that the Sindhi language is no longer spoken in Pakistan. The actor is known to speak his mind and it does not always go well with others and this landed him in trouble. He has been facing a lot of backlash for his recent comment on Sindhi. Now, Shah has penned a note to apologise to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan.

On Sunday, he took to his official Facebook page, and wrote, “OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? ‘Let him who is free from…’ as Jesus said. Actually I’m quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’ and ‘pretend intellectual’ after many years of being mistaken for an intelligent person. It’s quite a change!”

Naseeruddin discussed the numerous languages spoken in Pakistan during the recent promotions for the web series 'Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2.' According to the actor, Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan. He said, "They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan."

Naseeruddin Shah had previously shared another note to clear the air, “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted over things I’ve said recently. One is regarding my misstatement of the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second is over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were ‘Many Marathi words are of Farsi origin.’ My intention was not to run down the Marathi language but to talk about how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mix of Hindi Farsi Turkish and Arabic. English has borrowed words from all European languages not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of every language spoken on earth.”

Naseeruddin's remark prompted Pakistani actor Mansha to respond on Twitter and write, "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ."

In the recent past, Naseeruddin Shah appeared in the second season of the show titled "Taj: Reign of Revenge." Premiered on Zee5 on May 12, 2023, this series featured prominent actors such as Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul, and Zarina Wahab.

