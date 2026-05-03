Passenger opens emergency exit, jumps off Air Arabia flight at Chennai airport during taxiing; held

Chennai:

A 34-year-old male passenger onboard an Air Arabia flight opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the runway while the aircraft was taxiing at Chennai International Airport, triggering tension for a while. An Air Arabia flight carrying arrived in Chennai from Sharjah early on Sunday morning.

Passenger opened emergency exit during taxiing

The flight carrying 231 passengers was moving along the taxiway toward its parking bay when a 34-year-old passenger from Pudukkottai suddenly opened one of the emergency exits.

According to Chennai Police, the passenger jumped out of the aircraft and attempted to flee, but was quickly chased and apprehended on the runway. "An Air Arabia passenger flight from Sharjah landed in Chennai in the early hours today. After touching down and taxiing along the runway, just as it was nearing its designated parking bay, a passenger suddenly opened the emergency exit door and jumped out, fleeing the scene," the police said.

The pilot immediately halted the aircraft and alerted the authorities. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), including bomb disposal experts and armed officers, rushed to the spot.

He sustained minor injuries during the jump and was administered first aid before being taken to a secure area for questioning. "Following this, security personnel at Chennai Airport chased and apprehended the passenger on the runway. He sustained minor abrasions while jumping and was given first aid," it said.

Pilot file formal complaint

The pilot promptly lodged a formal complaint with the authorities regarding the incident. Security personnel boarded the aircraft, arrested the passenger, and took him into custody.

Officials are questioning the passenger, and his mental condition is also under assessment. "The passenger is being interrogated in a separate room," Chennai Police said.

Also Read: IndiGo flight aborts take-off at Lucknow Airport due to unusual situation | Details here

Also Read: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious mid-air