IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious mid-air

Raipur:

A Kolkata to Pune IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday after a woman passenger suddenly became unconscious. As soon as the crew noticed her condition, they contacted Air Traffic Control and requested priority assistance to ensure she received urgent care, news agency PTI reported.

According to airport officials, IndiGo Flight 6E-135 landed safely around noon following the diversion. Medical personnel arranged by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were on standby and quickly provided first aid before shifting the passenger to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Flight resumes journey after procedures completed

Airport authorities said the situation was handled efficiently, with all protocols followed to minimise inconvenience to other travellers. After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm, an official said. The entire operation was handled swiftly and in a coordinated manner, ensuring passenger safety and minimal disruption, he added.

IndiGo flight's emergency landing in Delhi

Earlier on March 28, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam, carrying 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to an engine failure. "Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure," PTI reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, in a statement, said: "A technical snag was detected shortly before landing on IndiGo flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi on 28 March 2026. As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested for priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi."

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