Snake Venom case to physical assault: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's top controversies

Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is in big trouble this time. Lately, he has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it his slapping case, his physical assault, or criticising his fellow influencers, Elvish Yadav has always landed himself in various controversies. The Noida Police has now arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in a snake poisoning case.

Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul, at different rave parties and was acquainted with them. The snake venom which was sent to the Jaipur lab was also confirmed to be the venom of banned snakes. Let's take a look at the controversies surrounding him.

1. Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav confessed that he ordered snakes and snake venom for the rave parties as per the Noida Police sources. The snake venom which was sent to the Jaipur lab was also confirmed to be the venom of banned snakes.

2. Gurugram YouTuber physical assault case

In the Gurugram case, Elvish Yadav was seen being accompanied by a group of people. As soon as the Bigg Boss OTT winner entered the shop, he started slapping and punching Sagar Thakur(Maxtern). Rather than stopping him, the people accompanying Yadav started hitting Thakur as well.

3. Jaipur Restaurant brawl case

Elvish Yadav was accused of assaulting a man in Jaipur. The YouTuber slapped the man followed by the management team of the restaurant who intended to seek it out.

4. Kusha Kapila case

Elvish Yadav had criticised female influencers including Kusha Kapila during the YouTube vs TikTok debate. She also said that those comments were sexist. She later unfollowed him.

