Snake Venom Case: After Elvish Yadav, Noida Police arrests two more accused, speeds up investigation

After Elvish Yadav, Noida Police has arrested two more accused in the snake venom case. As per a report by India TV's Kumar Sonu, two accused named Ishwar and Vinay arrested by the police in connection with the case. Police has speed up its investigation after the arrest of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Many more people may be arrested in connection with the case. Noida Police can give notice to many big names for questioning. So far, seven have been arrested in the case.

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.

As per a report, Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul (snake charmer), at different rave parties and was acquainted with them. However, his parents in a recent interview denied such reports.

Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvish Yadav. This act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Siddhartha Yadav aka Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram. Apart from the winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is also known for his music videos and is quite popular among the youth.

Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero are some his popular music videos.

