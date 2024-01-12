Singer Sanam Puri ties the knot with Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe

Popular singer Sanam Puri who is best known for his soulful music like Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee has finally tied the knot to singer Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Nagaland in the company of friends and family. The video of Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe getting married is now going viral on social media. Fans thronged the comment section to shower their love and blessings on the couple.

One user wrote, "Both are looking perfect for each other". Another wrote, "Congratulations, both look great together". "Best couple the enjoy their life as much", wrote the third user. In the video, as a groom, Sanam Puri looked dapped in a black tuxedo, while Zuchobeni looked elegant in a white satin gown. Their wedding venue looked beautiful in a white and golden theme. The estate was designed in a very intricate manner and smaller details could be visible in white.

Who is Sanam Puri?

Sanam Puri is a popular singer who is best known for singing versions of popular Bollywood classics. He also has a band named SANAM consisting of Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj. He has also worked in Bollywood and Tollywood and sung for films including Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Chandamama Kathalu, Humshakals, Running Shaadi and Student of the Year.

Who is Zuchobeni Tungoe?

Zuchobeni Tungoe is a singer and an aspiring beauty queen from Nagaland. She has received several awards in this and made quite a name for herself. She was also the winner of Kids for Fame in 2011. She also has a YouTube channel with a million views on her several singing videos.

Also Read: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD's release date OFFICIALLY unveiled | Deets inside

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ismail Darbar's son Awez to quit show after suffering knee injury during rehearsals