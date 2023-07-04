Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US; returns to Mumbai | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan met with an unfortunate incident while shooting for a project in Los Angeles, United States. According to our sources, the Bollywood superstar has undergone minor surgery after the incident. The actor while shooting for an undisclosed project ended up hurting his nose. Now, he is back in Mumbai.

The doctors reportedly informed his team that there was nothing to worry and he was required to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional commitments

SRK will soon be seen in Jawan. The much-awaited trailer of the film will release soon. The film has been generating significant buzz within the industry and among his dedicated fan base for all the right reasons. After Shah Rukh Khan shared an update about Jawan trailer in an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter last week, confirming that it is ready, the makers recently announced when the trailer will be attached alongside the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. While the film's new release date is September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami, the trailer will be unveiling on July 12.

The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee. Besides Jawaan, SRk also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.

About Jawan

Jawan marks the Hindi film debut of the heavyweight Tamil director Atlee. The launch is said to be the biggest digital launch of all time. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Jawan was originally slated to release in June but now has been delayed to September. Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. After the success of King Khan's magnum opus movie Pathaan, there are a lot of high expectations for his movie. Jawan will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Shah Rukh Khan is said to play a double role and will also see Sanya Malhotra in an important role.

