Shah Rukh Khan to feature along with KGF star Yash in Toxic?

Shah Rukh Khan made the most perfect comeback in 2023 with back-to-back superhits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Now fans have been waiting for his next movie. However, nothing concrete has come to the fore about his next film. But reports suggest that SRK might have an extended cameo in Yash starrer. Yes! Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing the screen with one of the most popular actors in South Industry, Yash, who also has tremendous influence in the Hindi belt.

Shah Rukh Khan in Toxic?

KGF's Rocky Bhai is preparing to hit the theaters with his upcoming film Toxic. Ever since, its poster was released, Toxic has been in the news. Now a report in Pinkvilla has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be included in Yash's film. For the unversed, Toxic is an action thriller film based on a gangster's life. Earlier this year, the makers approached Shah Rukh for the film and offered an extended cameo in Toxic. And seems like King Khan has also agreed to do the role. According to the report, the makers are preparing a powerful character for Shah Rukh Khan. At present, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

Yash in Toxic

For the unversed, Yash is a popular star of Kannada. His films KGF: Part 1 and KGF 2 made him a pan-India star. People liked the character of Rocky Bhai very much. Fans have been desperately waiting to see him on the big screen again. Recently the first look of Toxic was released, which became the talk of the town as soon as it was shared. Nothing apart from the male lead of the film has been revealed yet. Neither the makers have shared the release date nor they have broken the silence on the female lead of Toxic. Hence, the suspense continues.

