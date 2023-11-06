'Galat sara...': Did Sara Ali Khan confirm Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar relationship on KWK 8? VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL "You have got the wrong Sara guys!" says Sara Ali Khan on KWK 8

Bollywood new generation actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey are the next guests who will be gracing the Koffee couch on Koffee With Karan season 8. Director-producer and KWK host Karan Johar took to his Instagram profile and shared a short promo of the upcoming episode. In the video, both the actors can be seen revealing each other's secret, but what stuck with people was Sara Ali Khan making a revelation about cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's relationship.

In the promo, Karan Johar asked the Kedarnath actor to reveal the truth about her relationship with the cricketer. "There was an alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill, what do you have to say about that?" asked the host. To which Sara Ali Khan was quick to say that the world is chasing the wrong person. "You have got the wrong Sara guys! Sara ka sara duniye galat Sara ke peeche pada hai," said the actor.

Ever since the video was uploaded on social media, people have lost their calm on the stamping of this relationship. Karan Johar's Instagram comments section is also filled with reactions to Sara-Shubman's relationship. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar was also present in the stadium to watch the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede. The 26-year-old even gave a standing ovation to Shubman, as the Indian opener scored 92 runs and was short of just 8 runs to score his first century in a World Cup.

For those who don't know, last year, there were rumours that Sara Tendulkar had called it quits with Gill. A few weeks later, the young cricketer was spotted talking to actor Sara Ali Khan at an airport. Ever since people started to speculate that the reason behind the break-up was the young actor. However, a close source to Gill revealed that both Gill and Khan were present at the same airport to catch a flight and just indulged in a short conversation. Hence, nothing more should be read out of it.

