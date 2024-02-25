Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi turns 2, Bhansali Productions shares post

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi turns 2

In the cinematic landscape, marked by grandeur, emotion, and storytelling narrative, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi showcases his unparalleled ability to weave entertaining narratives. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film has completed two years of its release. On the occasion, Bhansali Productions took to social media and shared a lovely post, treating fans to a nostalgic journey filled with impactful dialogues. The video also showcases behind-the-scenes and snippets that define the essence of the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi turns 2

Released during the challenging times of a global lockdown, Gangubai Kathiawadi faced unique hurdles. However, against all odds, the film struck a chord with audiences and emerged as a blockbuster. Bhansali's distinctive touch and storytelling magic played a pivotal role in the film's success, even with a 50 percent occupancy in theaters.

Watch the post here:

Alia Bhatt won National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

What set Alia Bhatt starrer apart was not just its box office triumph but its groundbreaking role as the first female-led film under the director's illustrious banner, ably shouldered by Bhatt. The film showcased her in a powerful titular role, portraying the journey of Gangubai, a woman who rose from adversity to become a formidable force in the underworld. The film had everything from impactful dialogues to the meticulous craftsmanship of Bhansali and his team. This resulted in Alia Bhatt winning her first National Award for this film. Even Bhansali Productions' social media post serves as a fitting tribute to the timeless beauty of the cinematic creation.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

In a significant move, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to debut in the world of OTT with 'Heeramandi,' a highly anticipated female-led web show. This announcement adds another layer to Bhansali's commitment to telling compelling stories centered around strong female characters. Other than this, Bhansali has also announced Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.