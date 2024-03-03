Salman Khan recreates towel dance, Naatu Naatu hook step with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman does towel dance with Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan

The last superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan came together to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. The actors not only danced to their famous songs but also recreated some of their famous hook steps. Several videos from Anant Radhika's pre-wedding are going viral on social media. In the video, Salman, SRK, and Aamir can be seen trying their hands on Naatu Naatu hook step. The actors also recreated the famous towel dance.

Apart from the three Khans, Deepika-Ranveer, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, among several others performed at Anant Radhika's pre-wedding-day 2. Some videos of cricketers, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and DJ Bravo have also gone viral on social media, where they can be seen playing dandiya.

Anant Radhika's 3 day pre-wedding festivities

The big fat Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, extravagance, and traditional rituals. And when it comes to the wedding of two prominent families in India, the celebrations become even more spectacular. One such wedding that has been the talk of the town is the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Friday with a bang and have been making headlines ever since. From star-studded guest lists to lavish decorations and stunning outfits, these pre-wedding festivities have all the elements of an extravagant affair. On day 1 the guests enjoyed a cocktail party and global icon Rihanna's all-round performance. On the second day, the Indian stars enjoyed a jungle safari and danced to their tunes at the evening party. And the Ambani's have got a lot stored for their guests for the last day too, i.e. today (March 3).