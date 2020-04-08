Salman Khan shares Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar's short film Vaastav 2 to raise COVID-19 awareness

Mahesh Manjrekar and daughter Saiee's short film Vaastav 2 aims to raise COVID-19 awareness

Salman Khan on Wednesday took to his social media to share a short film on coronavirus. Featuring actor Mahesh Manjrekar and his daughter Saiee, the 5.26-minute film titled Vaastav 2 aims to raise COVID-19 awareness. The film urges nation to stay home and be safe in these difficult times. At the end of Vaastav 2, the filmmaker says, "In these difficult times some pleasures in life can wait. COVID-19 is a reality. Don't open your doors to it".

Besides acting in the short film, Saiee has even edited it. On the other hand, her father has written and directed Vaastav 2. For the unversed, Mahesh Manjrekar helmed critically acclaimed Vaastav starring Sanjay Dutt in 1999. The film was a huge hit. His other directorial include Kurukshetra and Astitva.

Mahesh has been a dear friend of Salman and his daughter even debuted in Bollywood with Dabangg 3.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is extending its support to combat COVID-19 in whichever way possible. Besides raising awareness through videos, stars are also helping the government monetarily. Celebrities have also come forward to reach out to vulnerable and the most affected section of society, especially daily wagers.

Salman Khan too has started transferring money to daily wage earners of Bollywood, who have been hit the most by the lockdown. General Secretary of FWICE Ashok Dubey said that the details of 16,000 workers have been sent to him.

When India TV contacted Salman Khan's manager and spokesperson Mr. Jordy Patel regarding this initiative, he said: "We have started distributing money to all individual accounts of the daily wage workers as per list sent by federation about 18550 approx. Salman feels that this crisis is not going to end soon so he has pledged that he will again give the workers money next month to overcome their daily needs and required they will he will decide on the third month as well".

