'We have separated, give us time...': Raj Kundra's cryptic tweet leaves internet shocked

Raj Kundra, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his debut film 'UT 69' left the internet shocked after he announced his separation on Twitter (formerly X). Without elaborating much, Shilpa Shetty's husband wrote, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." Check out Raj Kundra's tweet below.

While some netizens wondered if he had parted ways from his actress wife, a section of users termed it a promotional gimmick. Check some of the reactions here.

RAJ KUNDRA SHOWS HIS FACE AFTER A YEAR

On Wednesday, Raj Kundra unmasked himself for the first time in months during a press event. For those who have been asleep for a decade, Kundra was jailed in November 2022 over a pornographic case and since then he has worn masks in public. A video had also gone viral on the internet wherein the businessman can be seen showing his face to the media almost a year after his controversy. Dressed in all-black, he removes his automatic Iron mask and shows his face with a smile.

RAJ KUNDRA's BIOPIC 'UT 69'

Donning an actor's hat, Kundra is embarking on a cinematic journey that delves into his life and the controversies that surround him. The official announcement of this project was made through a humorous video, featuring Farah Khan and comedian-rapper Munawar Faruqui. This forthcoming film 'UT 69', is slated for release on November 3, promising to provide an intriguing glimpse into Raj Kundra's life and the associated controversies.

