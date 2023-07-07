Project K: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone to launch movie at San Diego Comic-Con

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Project K

Project K, the sci-fi fantasy thriller is hogging headlines ever since it was announced. Nag Ashwin directorial, which features Telugu superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, has created quite a stir among film fanatics with its impressive posters and glimpses. Bankrolled by Vyjanthi Movies, Project K will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Now, the hugely-anticipated Indian big-budget sci-fi film will unveil exclusive footage in the presence of talent at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. Taking to his Instagram, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed, "BIGGG NEWS… AMITABH - PRABHAS - DEEPIKA - KAMAL HAASAN: ‘PROJECT K’ TITLE, TRAILER, RELEASE DATE TO BE UNVEILED AT COMIC CON, USA… Mark the date: 20 July 2023. #ProjectK is set to create history, will be the first #Indian film to debut at #SanDiegoComicCon [#SDCC] 2023 in #USA."

"#KamalHaasan, #Prabhas, #DeepikaPadukone and #NationalAward winning director #NagAshwin will fly to #USA to unveil the film's title, trailer and release date."

On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film's full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC's largest stage. "This exclusive event will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film," the producers said in a statement.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement. He said, "We are thrilled to present 'Project K"s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India's storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for 'Project K' will be found."

ALSO READ: Salaar teaser OUT: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s gangster drama promises a thrilling ride

Latest Entertainment News