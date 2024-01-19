Prabhas' Salaar Part One Ceasefire seals OTT release date | Know full details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar was released theatrically alongside Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

After enjoying a successful run at the box office, Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire is all set to enter premiere on the OTT platform. Despite being released alongside Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, the film managed to attract the audience to theatres and became a huge box office success. On the box office front, the film grossed over Rs 400 crore in the Indian market and now is ready to amaze a larger audience through OTT.

When and where to watch

On January 15, Netflix unveiled its slate for Telugu films premiering on the platform, which includes the Prabhas-starrer. On Friday, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Salaar shared a post announcing the film's arrival on Netflix. As per the post, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire is premiering on Netflix on January 20 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

''Get ready for the action extravaganza #SalaarCeaseFire streaming on @NetflixIndia from Jan 20 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Tamil,'' reads the caption of the post.

Other films arriving on Netflix in 2024

Apart from Salaar, several other upcoming much-awaited flicks will be premiering on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition. Sharing several posts on X, Netflix announced the arrival of flicks on the platform. Some of these films include Gangs Of Godavari, Buddy, Devara, UV Creations' Production 12, NBK109, Salaar, Tillu Square, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

About Salaar Part One: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

