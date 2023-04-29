Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Grand opening for Vikram, Aishwarya Rai & Mani Ratnam's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PS2 Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam's directorial has been released across the world amid much excitement and anticipation. While the first film in the epic two-part historical saga went on to gross more than Rs 500 crore worldwide, the second film is expected to also perform well at the box office. PS2 registered a grand business on Day 1. Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu among others reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Report

The movie has been released in more than 3200 screens and it is reportedly said to have made a pre-sales collection of Rs 11 crore worldwide with the ticket booking.

The release of PS-2 amped up fans' expectations and social media reviews are proof that they are loving the film. While many termed the periodic drama a blockbuster, some even called it bigger than SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2. According to early trade reports, the film has grossed, Rs 32.00 crore India net on its first day for all languages. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 had an overall 59.94% Tamil Occupancy on Friday (April 28).

About PS2

The film is based on author Kalki's eponymous novel. The first part of the film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I. Ever since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, it never materialised due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late-1980s and early-2010s but was unsuccessful. Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part landed in theatres on April 28. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman gave the music for PS-2.

