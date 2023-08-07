WATCH: Orchestra performs Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at London's Royal Albert Hall, fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan is not just a film but has been a giant bubble of emotion, especially for 90s kids. From Bole Chudiyan to Shava Shava, the songs of the film are as grand as its star cast. While we still dance to these songs, a recent performance by an orchestra on the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham theme song at London's Royal Albert Hall is winning hearts on the internet.

For those who don't know, singer Palak Mucchal recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall and paid her heartfelt tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Muchhal performed with the Brimingham Phuilharmonic Orchestra. In the viral video, the orchestra can be seen performing the last part of the music in symphony and will surely give you goosebumps.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, Bollywood fans could not help but share their reactions to it. One user wrote, "Enchanting magic of Bollywood at Royal Albert Hall. The orchestra's mesmerizing performance was a true feast for the senses." Another fan wrote, "

#PalakMuchhal is giving a captivating performance in the #BBCProms from the #RoyalAlbertHall. However, the back story of her work for charity, and children's heart charities in particular is simply incredible, particularly in one so young."

Another video of Palak Mucchal singing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is also widely circulated on social media.

Watch here:

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham released on December 14, 2001. The film follows the life of a rich couple and their adopted son Rahul. As the story progresses, Rahul falls in love with a middle-class woman and leaves his parents for her. The music of the film has been composed by Sandesh Shandilya, Babloo Chakravorty, Aadesh Shrivastava, Lalit Pandit, and Jatin Pandit.

