'One has to be cautious..': Paresh Rawal aka Baburao Ganpatrao Apte gives an update on Hera Pheri 3

The last Hera Pheri film was released in 2006.

Fans of Hera Pheri franchise have been waiting for its third installment since last 17 years. However, in recent developments, the makers revealed important information regarding the release date and the star cast of the upcoming film. Now, Paresh Rawal, who plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the film, opened up on Hera Pheri 3 and also talked about his upcoming multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle. In a talk with Indian Express, the 68-year-old actor said, ''Welcome to the Jungle is being made with a massive budget and a big star cast. I feel the movie will turn out to be jabardast (fantastic). Whereas when it comes to Hera Pheri, it is such a big brand, so one has to be cautious. You can’t take things for granted because we have to understand that however big a hit the film was, whatever its goodwill and fan following, times have changed now, people’s tastes have changed, and their aspirations have changed. Keeping that in mind, we’ll start shooting for it in March–April 2024.''

During the conversation, the veteran actor also talked about his journey in the film industry and said, ''There is no advice. You just have to keep working hard and keep yourself fresh. Keep yourself abreast of literature, the surroundings, and what is happening around you. That is the key, I think. I feel very happy and blessed by the love of the people. Through my journey, I have also learned not to forget the writer and the director because they put their faith in me and my talent, and I have delivered. Their material was so powerful, so I am thankful to them for that.''

Meanwhile, Hera Pheri's first installment was released in 2000, which became a huge success. Its sequel came out six years later titled Phir Hera Pheri.

Apart from Paresh Rawal, the film also features Akshay Kumar as Raju and Suniel Shetty as Shyam in the lead roles.

