New OTT Releases: Alexander to Saindhav, films and series releasing this week

Amidst the popularity of films like Animal, Salaar, and Sam Bahadur in the OTT space, some more new films and series are ready to hit your mobile screens. Telugu language film Saindhava may release on OTT this week. The English language action series Mr. and Mrs. Smith is also streaming this week. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema, and Disney+Hostar have released a list of new movies and series releasing this week. These include historical, sci fi, action, and docudrama. So, lets have a look at new OTT releases this week.

Alexander- The Making of a God

Alexander - The Making of a God is coming to Netflix on January 31. If you are interested in topics related to history then this series has been made just for you. In this, Alexander's aspirations of becoming a world conqueror are shown. The scenes have also been dramatized along with conversations with experts.

Never Back Down 2

Netflix's sports action film Never Back Down 2 The Beat Down, releasing on February 1, has been directed by well-known action actor Michael J White. Michael has also played the lead role in the film. This film is about mixed martial arts. This is a 2011 film.

Evolution

Evolution, which was released in 2001, is coming to Netflix on February 1. This is an alien sci-fi movie.

After Everything

Hero Finneas Tiffin, Josephine Langford, and Mimi Keene are in the lead roles in the romantic drama film releasing on Netflix on February 1.

Miss Perfect

Miss Perfect is a Telugu comedy family drama series starring Lavanya Tripathi and Abhijeet Duddala in the lead roles, premiering on February 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar. This series will be streamed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi languages along with Telugu.

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Coming to Prime Video on February 2, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a spy comedy series starring Donald Glover and Maya Arskine. This is an English-language series.

Saindhav

Vacation starrer Saindhaav may arrive on Prime Video after theaters on February 2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in an important role in the film. Telugu films can also be streamed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. However, the OTT platform has not yet officially confirmed this.

One Ranger

The Forest Ranger releases on February 2nd on Lionsgate Play. Josh Holloway plays the role of a Texas Ranger who is recruited by British Intelligence. Together with an MI6 agent, he goes on an exciting mission. Gemma Arterton plays the agent.

