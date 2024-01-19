Nayanthara breaks silence on 'Annapoorani' controversy, pens note on Instagram for 'hurting' sentiments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Annapoorani is in the headline for all the wrong reasons. The actress has issued an apology for hurting the sentiments over her film Annapoorani. She shared a post on Instagram and said that she did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. The film was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and was pulled off from OTT platform Netflix.

Nayanthara in a lengthy note on Instagram wrote, "Jai Shri Ram, I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, 'Annapoorani'. Crafting 'Annapoorani' was not just a cinematic endeavour but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower.

She added, In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcases in theatres from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies.

The intention behind 'Annapoorani's was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided by a singular intention. To spread positivity & foster learning from one another. With sincere regards, Nayanthara", she added.

The complaint was filed by a 48-year-old man, a resident of Mira-Bhayandar against writer-director Nilesh Krishna and producers Jatin Sethi, R Raveendran Punit Goenka, Zee Studios chief business officer Shariq Patel and Netflix India head Monica Shergill.

