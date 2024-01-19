Shraddha Kapoor dances her heart out at her friend's wedding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has set the internet on fire after a new video of her dancing at her friend's wedding went viral on social media. The actress is seen grooving to the song Sadi Gali and fans couldn't keep calm after her electrifying dance performance. Her dance moves are what have set the fans excited and happy. One user said, "Shraddha kitni pyaari lag rahi hai". Another user wrote, "Mujhey laga enki friends bas celebs hi hongi". "She is gorgeous", wrote the third user.

In the clip, Shraddha Kapoor was seen exuding elegance in a bright orange lehenga with her friends and she was also seen cheering for them as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, Monica Chaudhary and Dimple Kapadia. The film fared well at the box and was equally lauded by the netizens for the performance.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan's horror film Stree. The film is the sequel to Stree and the fourth instalment in the horror franchise. The film will see Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana reprising their roles.

