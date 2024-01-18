Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer close to touching crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika starrer close to touching the crore mark

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is ready for its theatrical release on January 25 this year. A huge craze is being seen among the audience regarding the film. Ten days before the release, the spectacular trailer of the film was also released, which also increased the excitement for the film. And now the advance booking of Fighter made under the direction of Siddharth Anand is also going on.

According to the report of Koimoi, Fighter has so far earned Rs 70.85 lakh in the advance booking collection for its first day of release. This means the film has come close to crossing the Rs 1 crore mark in advance booking itself.

Can break the record of Hrithik Roshan's 'Bang-Bang'!

It is being claimed that Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film can break the opening record of the actor's blockbuster film Bang-Bang. The Katrina Kaif starrer did a business of Rs 27.55 crore on the first day of its release. Many trade analysts claim that Fighter can break this record by taking an opening of Rs 30 crores.

Hrithik Deepika's onscreen chemistry

Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover will also be seen along with Hrithik Roshan in the film Fighter. Deepika Padukone's tremendous chemistry with Hrithik is also grabbing a lot of attention. Apart from the trailer, three songs from the film 'Sher Khul Gaye', 'Ishq Jaisa Kuchh' and 'Heer Asmani' have been released in which Deepika Hrithik's wonderful chemistry and romance can be seen.

On the work front...

Deepika Padukone was earlier seen in Jawan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. After Fighter, she will next be seen in Prabhas's film Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Whereas Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He had a special appearance in the film.

