Dil To Pagal Hai to DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's iconic films to be re-released in theatres for THIS much

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, never ceases to amaze his fans with his charm, his sense of humour and course his amazing acting skills, which make everyone in awe. To celebrate his films, the production house Yash Raj Films took to social media to re-release a few of his iconic movies. The production house will celebrate Nostalgia Film Festival from January 19 to January 22.

Along with the banner of re-release dates and places of Shah Rukh Khan's films, the caption read, "Take a trip down memory lane with Nostalgia Film Festival! Book your tickets for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and Chak De India at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies from 19th-22nd Jan! Tickets at Rs. 112/-* T&C Apply."

As soon as the banner was unveiled, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "Dil to pagal hai is my favourite movie". Another user wrote, "Thank you so much YRF mai ye movie phli baar dekhungi BIG screen pr... Ye saal aur b khubsurat kr diya aapne iamsrk & @yrf". "All 3 of them are my favourite movies", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. The film is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The cast includes Shahrukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Dunki tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is based on the illegal migration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country. The film fared well at the box office and was equally lauded by the netizens for the storyline and the performance.

