Mukesh Khanna mocks Sonakshi Sinha for Ramayan goof-up, says 'reruns will be useful' for her

Mukesh Khanna takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, whose iconic TV shows Shaktimaan and Mahabharat will be re-telecast on Doordarshan, took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, while talking about the reruns. Emphasising the importance of reruns of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, Mukesh said that this will be useful for those who have no knowledge about mythological sagas.

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for. There is a video doing the rounds where few boys are asked whose Mama (uncle) was Kans and they got scared to answer. Some said Duryodhan, others said something else, so they are not aware of the mythology,” Mukesh told Times of India in an interview.

Ramayan re-telecast: Where and when to watch, date, time and characters

For the unversed, Mukesh played the iconic role of Bhisma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s 90s show Mahabharat and the titular role in Shaktimaan, which are now being rerun on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mukesh Khanna was referring to the incessant trolling that Sonakshi Sinha had to face after her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sonakshi Sinha is unfazed by the rash comments of trolls that started after her appearance on "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). She claims she is enjoying the memes on her. Trolls started hounding Sonakshi soon after she was seen struggling to answer a basic question based on the Ramayan in a special episode of KBC, and #YoSonakshiSoDumb started trending.

On the show, Sonakshi was seen on the hot seat with social activist Ruma Devi. She was asked, ‘according to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani booti (herb) for whom?” She got visibly confused between four options - Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama and opted for a lifeline.

And, then host Amitabh Bachchan schooled her,saying: “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayana.Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti?"

Replying to this, the actor said that she didn't want to take the risk for her co-contestant. However, this didn't help her much and trolling began.

A couple of days before, Sonakshi gave an epic reply to those wondering if she has donated to PM's COVID-19 fund or not. She tweeted, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)Smiling face with smiling eyes.”