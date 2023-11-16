Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film postponed for third time | Check out new release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, is not releasing in December 2023. The makers of the film announced its postponement on Thursday and informed fans that Merry Christmas will now hit the big screens on January 12 next year. Sharing two new posters of Merry Christmas, Ramesh Taurani wrote, ''The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.''

In a joint statement, makers also shared the real reason behind its postponement and wrote, ''We have made this film with a lot of love and passion, like every filmmaker does. However, with the back-to-back movie releases and packed the last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on January 12, 2024.”

Check out new poster of Merry Christmas:

About the film

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Kewal Garg, and Sanjay Routray. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles. The film also has cameo appearances of Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

The film has been shot in Tamil and Hindi languages simultaneously. Merry Christmas also marks Katrina's debut in the Tamil cinema. It was initially scheduled to release in theatres on December 23 last year but was postponed to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. The makers then pushed its release date to December 8, 2023, which ultimately postponed to January 12, 2024.

After its theatrical run, the film will land on Netflix and its digital rights have reportedly bought for Rs 60 crore by the streaming giant.

