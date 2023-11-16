Priyanka Chopra to join Ranveer Singh in Don 3? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra played Romi Bhagat in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011)

Priyanka Chopra, who played Roma Bhagat in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), might return in the third installment wherein Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role. As per a report by Hindustan Times, PeeCee has been approached by the team of Don 3 to revisit her role in the third edition.

“The team of Don 3 has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to revisit her character. In fact, the first few meetings also took place when Priyanka came to India recently for another professional commitment. She used her time in India to align the talks and figure out her next project in the Hindi film industry,” Hindustan Times reported quoting a source.

Talking about PeeCee's bond with the filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, the source added, ''Priyanka has a very close bond with Farhan, and is trying to make it work and checking her schedule. Her return might also become a reality as Shah Rukh is no longer associated with the project.''

Apart from this, Priyanka recently collaborated with Farhan for his upcoming drama flick titled Jee Le Zara, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. But this project is not moving forward in a good pace due to date issues.

''Since Jee Lee Zara could not happen for Priyanka and Farhan, both the teams are trying to make Don 3 work. Priyanka enjoys working with Farhan and has shown her interest. If things fall in place, it will be a reunion of the Dil Dhadakne Do gang, and that’s something to look out for,” says the source, sharing, “Farhan is ready to get going with Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. All he is waiting for is a green signal from Priyanka’s end,'' the source further said.

A few weeks ago, the makers of Don franchise introduced Ranveer as its new face. But SRK fans were unhappy with this decision, following which Ranveer came forward and assured franchise's fans and shared a heartfelt note praising the previous two faces of Don series.

''My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud,'' he wrote.

Don 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2025.

