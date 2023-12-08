Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan dies in Sharjah due to heart attack

Mollywood's actress Lakshmika Sanjeevan passed away in the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah on Friday. She took her last breath on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. He was just 24.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: December 08, 2023 14:16 IST
Lakshmika Sajeevan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM She was just 24 years old when she took her last breath.

Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sanjeevan, a popular name in the film and television industry, passed away in the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah on Friday. She was 24. As per reports, she died due to a sudden heart attack. She is popularly known for her role as Panchami in Kakka, which revolves around the struggles of marginalised communities. The news of her demise came as a shock in Mollywood. 

Her last Instagram post was on November 2 wherein she shared a beautiful picture of sunset. In the caption, she wrote, ''HOPE.light despite all of the darkness.''

Check out her last Instagram post: 

Soon after the news of her untimely death went viral, fans started flooding the comment section of her last Instagram post.

Lakshmika's career at a glance

Her popular work in movies includes Panchavarnathathaa, Saudi Vellakka, Puzhayamma, Uyare, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Nityaharitha Nayagan and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakatha.

