Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan dies in Sharjah due to heart attack

Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sanjeevan, a popular name in the film and television industry, passed away in the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah on Friday. She was 24. As per reports, she died due to a sudden heart attack. She is popularly known for her role as Panchami in Kakka, which revolves around the struggles of marginalised communities. The news of her demise came as a shock in Mollywood.

Her last Instagram post was on November 2 wherein she shared a beautiful picture of sunset. In the caption, she wrote, ''HOPE.light despite all of the darkness.''

Check out her last Instagram post:

Soon after the news of her untimely death went viral, fans started flooding the comment section of her last Instagram post.

Lakshmika's career at a glance

Her popular work in movies includes Panchavarnathathaa, Saudi Vellakka, Puzhayamma, Uyare, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Nityaharitha Nayagan and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakatha.

