Mahesh Bhatt opens up about his relationship with daughter Pooja Bhatt | EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hogging headlines and creating a buzz on social media. The makers of the reality show surprised its audience with Pooja Bhatt entering the house as a contestant. The actress has remained in the spotlight ever since she entered the show. India TV reached out to Mahesh Bhatt who opened up about his relationship with his daughter Pooja Bhatt in an exclusive interview.

Speaking about their bond, the filmmaker tagged themselves as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He also said he has spent the maximum time with Pooja among all his children.

When Mahesh Bhatt spent maximum time with Pooja among Alia and Shaheen

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he had do to a full-time father's job after his wife started working. “It was my duty to drop Pooja to school, in high school I used to come to drop her off. Pooja used to accompany me to Bappy Lahiri's house when I was working on the music of 'Lahu Ke Do Rang' music. When Pooja became a star, Bappy used to ask if she remember visiting his house with her father. People around us used to say that this is a pair of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi."

When Mahesh Bhatt's wife took a receptionist job

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he was unemployed for quite some time and his wife had to take a receptionist job. "I was able to give maximum time to Pooja during her childhood. Because I did not have work, I became a father at the age of 23-24. I used to work for small commercials like 'The Life Boys' of 'Dalda'. I made 2-3 films by then but they did not work. Following this, Pooja's mother started working to run the house and took a job as a receptionist at Britannia. The pay was good," he said.

When Pooja Bhatt rejected Mahesh Bhatt's film

The filmmaker further revealed that Pooja Bhatt rejected his films like Aashiqui. Speaking about it, he said, "I have seen that Pooja has guts. After 'Daddy' when I offered her 'Aashiqui', she said I will not, then after that she did 'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi', and 'Sadak'. After becoming a producer, she didn't do commercial films, but she did 'Tamanna'. She said 'Zakhm' banani, dushman banani mujhe. She lived her life on her own terms."

