Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Akdi Pakdi song poster are making fans whistle, see pic

Liger duo Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday feature in the new song poster from the film. The track from the film has been titled Akdi Pakdi and the first look of the two actors from it has been shared by the movie makers. Liger will be released on August 25 in cinema halls and as the 50-day countdown began, the makers teased Vijay and Ananya's sizzling chemistry with the song poster.

Vijay-Ananya's chemistry wins over fans

Vijay and Ananya's rocking chemistry was evident in the song poster. Earlier, when images of them shooting for the film had surfaced, fans were reassured that they will set the screen on fire. And now, it has become clear that their chemistry is really going to be something to look forward to. Their first track from Liger, Akdi Pakdi will be released on July 11. The teaser for it will be shared on July 8.

Akdi Pakdi song poster: Vijay lifts Ananya

In the Akdi Pakdi song poster, Vijay swept Ananya off her feet. he was seen helping her whistle as he moved his hands closer to her lips. Ananya looked sexy in a black bralette and long skirt. Vijay appeared dashing in a red jacket. The song is surely going to be a treat for the fans. Sharing her look in Liger, Ananya wrote on Instagram, "50 Days to Release. Let's Celebrate with some Massssss Music (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda goes nude for Liger poster

Earlier, Vijay's bare-it-all poster for Liger created an unprecedented buzz all around. The young actor made jaws drop when he unveiled his bold poster, semi-nude with just a bouquet of roses. The poster reads, "Saala Crossbreed". The Liger poster notched up 1 million likes in less than 4 hours, the first to hit such a milestone in record time and has been trending ever since.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh.