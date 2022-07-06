Kangana Ranaut claims Javed Akhtar threatened her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut on Monday appeared before the Mumbai court in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actress who was present in the court with her sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that Akhtar demanded that the actress should apologise to Hrithik Roshan in an earlier case. Her refusal upset Akhtar and in return, he insulted her modesty. The actress further said that the lyrics threatened her that if Kangana doesn't apologise, the influential Roshan Family which has ties with the government can get her jailed.

"We will not take time to put up impostors, then it will be open to the public to know that your affair was not with Hrithik but with impostors, then your face will be blackened, there will be so much infamy in the public that you will have no other way except suicide. We have evidence, they have all the ministries, apologize and save yourself. A girl from a good family will be drown in shame. If you have little shame to save your honor, then don't insist," a report in India Today quoted the actress as saying.

In her statement, Kangana alleged that Akhtar provoked her to suicide and caused mental disturbance. She also claimed that in order to mar her reputation Akhtar "forced Ranaut to tender a written apology to the co-star" which she stated was “extortion of an apology.”

Kangana Ranaut - Javed Akhtar defamation case?

This was her third appearance before the court after Akhtar had filed the complaint against her in November 2020. In his complaint, Akhtar (76) had accused Ranaut of making defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which he said had damaged his reputation. Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during the TV interview while referring to a 'coterie' in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy

Talking about Kangana and Hrithik Roshan's controversy, the dispute between the two actors, who were seen together in Krrish 3 (2013), began after Hrithik sent Kangana a legal notice demanding a written apology for referring to him as her “silly ex” during an interview. The actress refused to apologise, claiming that they were romantically involved in 2014. In return, she sent a counter-notice to Hrithik, to take his notice back or face a criminal case.

