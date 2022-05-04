KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer expected to collect BIG on Eid

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDKANNAN KGF Chapter 2 box office collection on Eid

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer has been a massive success ever since its release on April 14. To add on to its skyrocket success at the box office, the Eid holiday is expected to play a significant role. Tuesday is sure to witness a huge jump in the earnings of Prashanth Neel's directorial. KGF Chapter 2 is estimated to earn Rs. 9 cr nett on Eid. The Hindi version of Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' by crossing the Rs 350 crore benchmark as it collected Rs 369.58 crore at the box office.

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the film's estimated collection on Tuesday and wrote, "Early estimates for All-India Nett for Hindi Movies #Eid 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 9 Crs 2. #Runway34 - ₹ 4 Crs 3. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 2.50 Crs."

KGF 2 has remained the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new releases including Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated, "#KGF2 is all set to emerge 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Also, #Eid holidays will expedite its journey towards ₹ 400 cr... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 373.33 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

By far, the action-drama has successfully crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in the gross worldwide collection. KGF Chapter 2 has become the fourth Indian film after RRR, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve this feat.

'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "'KGF2' DAY 1: Rs 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses Rs 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]," he tweeted.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.