KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash's film continues its winning streak, to cross Rs 400 crore in Hindi

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: There's no stopping for Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 as it continues to dominate the box office ever since its release on April 14. Prashanth Neel's directorial has been declared the winner after what it has been doing with Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' and Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2.' The film has broken several records and has successfully dethroned Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the second highest-grossing Indian film. It won't be a surprise to witness the film (Hindi version) cross Rs 400 crore mark in India and surpass SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion's earnings.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced, "BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi"

The festival of Eid also worked wonders for KGF 2. Sharing the collections of Tuesday on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KGF2 is the biggest beneficiary on #Eid holiday... Biz, expectedly, jumps again... Should cross #Dangal today [third Wed]... Countdown begins for ₹ 400 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 382.90 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

According to a report in Box Office India, there is no slowing down for 'KGF: Chapter 2' and the film is expected to make big business till Sunday. "KGF 2 will still be supported by Eid in pockets in mass belts. It will go down on a daily basis as various but the film is likely to see good collections in mass and single screens till Sunday."

However, the film will have to face 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' today at the theatres as the Marvels film gets released.

KGF-Chapter 2 released with a bang on April 14, recording the highest opening day collections. It continued its winning run as the Hindi movie to register the highest earnings on the opening weekend, and opening week. It also became the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark.