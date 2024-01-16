Kalee Gaikwad in Jawan to Bhavani in Master: Popular villain roles by Vijay Sethupathi | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry. Be it playing the role of a hero or an antagonist, he has played his part very flawlessly. From playing the role of Bhavani in Master to Kalee Gaikwad in Jawan, let's take a look at a few villain roles he has portrayed.

1. Vedha in Vikram Vedha

The spine-chilling performance of Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha as Vedha was applauded by everyone. His performance as the villain role in the film was praise-worthy. Directed by Gayatri, Pushkar, the film stars R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Manikandan K.

2. Bhavani in Master

In this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, Vijay Sethupathi played the role of Bhavani. Vijay Sethupathi's performance as the villain was the talk of the town. The film also featured Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohan, ArjunDas and Andrea Jeremiah among others.

3. Sandhanam in Vikram

The bone-chilling stare of Vijay Sethupathi in the film Vikram was note-worthy. He played the role of Sandhanam flawlessly. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Maya Sundarakrishna, Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Das among others.

4. Jithu in Petta

Vijay Sethupathi's role in the film as Jitthu was convincing and made fans sit at the edge of their seats. Directed by Kartik Subbaraj, the film features Rajinikanth, Nawauddin Siddiqui, Simran and M. Saikumar among others.

5. Kalee Gaikwad in Jawan

In Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Kalee Gaikwad. corrupted businessman, who wouldn't think twice before killing anyone. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Ridhi Dogra among others.

