Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 4: Christ Pratt, Bryce Dallas starrer Dinosaur film witnesses drop

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 4: The Hollywood film which was released last weekend has been slowly and steadily gaining numbers at the box office. In a time span of 3 days, the film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard has roughly earned ₹ 36.04 Cr net in India. Considering the popularity of the previous projects, the expectations from this project were high. The film has received mixed responses from both the audience as well as the critics. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Colin Trevorrow's directorial was the dominant film of this weekend that helped it record a reasonable business. However, the latest reports suggest that the film has finally witnessed a drop on Monday raising concerns for the days to come. It is being said that in India, Jurassic World Dominion may add around Rs 5.50-7 crores in all the languages.

Speaking about the collections of the weekend, it can be said that Jurassic World Dominion earned roughly ₹ 36.04 Cr India net. It was certainly a piece of good news as it hit double digits on Saturday and Sunday.

A report in Box Office India states, "The last film in the franchise Jurassic Park - Fallen Kingdom did over 40 crore nett but that was four days while this is 3 days plus paid previews. Fallen Kingdom had good reports so went to around 100 crore nett in the long run but here reports are not as good but it still should manage to do good to decent business as weekends will keep it going."

Here are the rough figures of the film till now:

Thursday - 3,60,00,000 (paid previews)

Friday - 8,15,00,000

Saturday - 11,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 12,25,00,000 apprx

'Dominion' also brings back the stars of 'Jurassic Park', the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The screenplay of the film has been done by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow while the story is by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) and Trevorrow. The characters are created by Michael Crichton. The film released on June 10 in four languages viz English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.