Jawan Prevue: 4 films Atlee Kumar has been accused of plagiarising

Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan's Prevue released on Monday. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film has created a massive buzz with its release today leading to trends on social media. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK and the Tamil director and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. After the prevue release, cinema buffs noticed multiple similarities between Shah Rukh Khan's looks and shots in Jawan and iconic films like Dark Knight, Baahubali, and Aparichit.

For those unversed, director Atlee has been accused of plagiarism in the past. Not once but more than thrice. Yes, you read it right. As Jawan Prevue released today, let's take a look at 4 times when Atlee was accused of plagiarism.

Bigil

Bigil marks the 63rd film of Thalapathy 63. The film hit the silver screen in 2019 and stars Nayanthara opposite Vijay. The plot of the film revolves around an aggressive young man who gives up on his dream of becoming a footballer after his father is killed. It was said that Bigil's story was copied from Shiva's short film based on a women's football team. Filmmaker Shiva also filed a complaint with the Writer's Association.

Mersal

The 2017 film directed by Atlee starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The filmmaker was accused of copying the story of Rajinikanth's Moondru Mugam. Mersal was Atlee's second collaboration with Vijay. The story is about a doctor who gets falsely arrested for the murder of his colleague.

Raja Rani

Starring Nayanthara, Jai, and Arya in the lead, Raja Rani is the directorial debut of Atlee. After its release, fans noticed the similarities between Raja Rani and Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam. The story is about Regina and John who were forced into marriage and led troubled lives.

Theri

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Theri marks the second film of Atlee Kumar. Released in 2016, the film follows the story of a DCP to goes underground to keep her daughter safe. Things go south after her life gets in trouble. Atlee was accused of copying Vijaykanth's film Chatriyan.

