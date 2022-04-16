India Post to issue stamp to mark 50 years of Pandit Jasraj’s ‘Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASHWINI VAISHNAW Pandit Jasraj passed away in August 2020 in New Jersey, USA

Highlights Post Office will issue a stamp to mark the 50 years of Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha

Pandit Jasraj performed every year at the Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha

Pandit Jasraj started this festival in memory of his late father and brother in 1972

Indian Postal Department will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha. It is an annual classical music festival held every year at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad in November. The festival was organised by the noted classical singer Pandit Jasraj in memory of his father and brother, both classical musicians. The festival was started in 1972.

“@IndiaPostOffice will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of “Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha", tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology.

Pandit Jasraj, the 90-year-old music doyen, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He passed away in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA. He was a recipient of several prestigious accolades including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians. After his death, Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai and last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.

Durga Jasraj, the daughter of Pandit Jasraj, reacted to the news of the commemorative stamp in honour of her father's music festival. She wrote on Instagram, "Our entire family, students & Music lovers, will remain eternally grateful to you Sir, for deeming it fit to commemorate the 50th year of Pandit Jasraj's Pt Motiram - Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha! This homage will STAMP it's presence in India's rich musical heritage Jai Ho (sic)."