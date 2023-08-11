IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting awards; Sita Ramam wins Best Film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IFFM 2023 awards were given out on Friday in Melbourne.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards were given in Australia's Melbourne on Friday, honouring Indian cinema on the global stage. While Rani Mukerji and Vijay Varma clinched the top acting prize, Telugu flick and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam bagged the Best Film award. Rani Mukerji was named the Best Actress In Film (Female) for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and Vijay Varma as Best Actor (Male) for Dahaad took home the top honours at the 14th edition of the IFFM. IFFM is Australia's biggest annual celebration of films from India and the Indian subcontinent.

Best Short Film - People's Choice honour was won by Connection Kya Hain and Best Short Film - Australia was Home by Mark Russel Bernard.

Mohit Agarwal took home the award for Best Performance in Film (Male) for Agra.

While Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film. To Kill A Tiger took home the Best Documentary.

Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire was named Best Performance (Male).

Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry. Also, 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan was honoured with Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema.

Full list of awards:

Best Series: Jubilee

Best Indie Film: Agra

People’s Choice Award: Pathaan

Equality in Cinema Award: Darlings

Diversity in Cinema Award: Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award: Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award: Onir for Pine Cone

Best Director: Prithvi Konanur for Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

