Here's why Katrina Kaif has no fun memories from the Merry Christmas set

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Katrina Kaif on funny memory from Merry Christmas set

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, along with the director Sriram Raghavan, lyricist Varun Grover, and producer Ramesh Turani held a press conference in Delhi and opened up about working on their Tamil-Hindi film, Merry Christmas. Amid all this, the one answer from the lead actor Katrina that made the most sense was when she was asked about sharing a funny memory from the Merry Christmas set.

Talking about the same, Katrina revealed that she had no funny memory while shooting the film. However, the reason behind this was the theme of the film. Kaif revealed that Merry Christmas is a serious film and having fun and being too chatty on set would have ruined the mood of the character that she's playing in the film. "There is a series of serious events that are happening with the character. Hence, I kept my bubbliness out of the set to help in the making of the film." Even director Sriram Raghavan who was seated next to the actor nodded in agreement.

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is made under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in lead roles in the film. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte will also be seen playing important roles in Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas is based on the meeting of two strangers on Christmas evening. A night of wild romance turns into a nightmare and that's when the story begins. Director Sriram Raghavan has a legacy of interesting thrillers, be it Andhadhun, Badlapur, or Agent Vinod, Raghavan has always blown away his audience. Hence, people seem eager to witness his magic once again in the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Merry Christmas will be released on January 12 in theatres.

Also Read: Nazar Teri Toofan out now: Merry Christmas' 2nd song peaks with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's romance