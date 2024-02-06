Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani confirm separation after 12 years of marriage

Bollywood actor Esha Deol and Businessman Bharat Takhtani have confirmed their separation after 12 years of marriage. The couple got married in a private traditional wedding ceremony on June 29, 2012, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. After 12 years of marriage and two kids, the couple has called it quits.

Separation rumours have been doing rounds for quite some time now!

This star couple used to often share pictures on social media. However, Bharat was missing from Esha Deol's birthday celebration in 2023. The separation rumours have been going around ever since Esha deleted all of Takhtani's photos from her Instagram. Moreover, a social media user shared a post on Reddit on January 17 and indicated in it that Isha and Bharat had separated from each other way earlier. That's why they are no longer seen together in public. Not only this, but in this post the user has also claimed that Bharat has moved on in his life.

The user claimed in his post that he had seen Isha's husband Bharat at a party in Bengaluru on New Year's Day. Where he was with one of his alleged girlfriend. However, till now no one from the Deol family has given any reaction to this viral news. But now, the couple has confirmed their separation after being in love for more than a decade.

Esha married Bharat in 2012

Let us tell you that Esha Deol married Bharat in June 2012. The wedding was done with utmost simplicity in ISKCON Temple, Mumbai. After five years of marriage, the couple became parents of a daughter Radhya, and then in the year 2019, Isha gave birth to their second daughter Miraya Takhtani.

