Ektaa Kapoor announces Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 with motion poster, film to release on THIS date

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, filmmkaer Ektaa Kapoor announced the next installment of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the film will be released in theatres on April 19.

Banerjee, who helmed the first part in 2010, is returning to the director’s chair for the next edition as well. His last directorial was 2021 release titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and her banner, Balaji Telefilms Limited, jointly shared the news of the film's release date on her official social media pages along with a motion poster.

"Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April," they wrote on Instagram.

According to the makers, Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 or LSD2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the internet.

As per the official description, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world through a gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Ektaa Kapoor's other projects

Last year, Ektaa announced a project in a joint venture with Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions. The yet-to-be-titled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and will be released on August 15, 2025.

Last month, Ektaa announced the return of her brother Tusshar Kapoor and OTT debut with her upcoming web show titled Dus June Ki Raat. It will also star Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. It will stream on JioCinema.

