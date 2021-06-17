Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WWE Dwayne Johnson reacts to 46 per cent respondents rooting for him to be US President

WWE champion-turned Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson says it is time for him to "humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn" when 46 per cent Americans favour the idea of having him as President of the United States.

A recent poll reveals 46 per cent of those who were asked the question, said they would support the 49-year-old macho action star's bid for US presidency. "I love our country to my core and I'm endlessly grateful for the opportunities I've had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my a** off knowing tenacity opens doors," Johnson tells People magazine in an interview.

Noting that he is "not a politician nor did I ever have political passions", Johnson, however, told People: "But when 46 per cent of Americans say they're in favour of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn."

Dwayne Johnson shot to fame as The Rock in the world of professional wrestling before cracking Hollywood. The actor's personal strength and fitness coach Dave Rienzi says the Hollywood superstar never needs to take drastic measures or over-stress his body to obtain a certain look.

"We hold his conditioning in a very tight window to allow him to be ‘scene ready' at any moment. Keeping him at striking distance ensures that we never need to take drastic measures to obtain a certain look, or over-stress his body. The bottom line is that he always needs to be able to perform at his best on screen," said Rienzi.